Sweden | SBB, which is in financial difficulties, postpones its dividend payment by one year

The real estate investment company SBB was originally supposed to pay a dividend to its shareholders every month.

Swedish one of the largest landlords, Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden or SBB, postpones its dividend payment by one year.

The company in crisis announced the matter on Wednesday after the Stockholm Stock Exchange closed.

According to SBB’s press release, its board decided on Wednesday that the new record date for the dividend payment will be June 28 next year.

The company was originally supposed to pay dividends to its shareholders every month. SBB is trying to improve its liquidity by postponing the dividend payment.

SSB suspended its dividend payment temporarily already in May after the credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings downgraded the company’s credit rating to the junk loan level. The change caused the company’s stock to dive 40 percent.

A decrease in the credit rating increases the company’s borrowing costs. SBB became indebted during Sweden’s years-long debt-driven real estate boom.

Since then, house prices have fallen in Sweden, and share prices of Swedish real estate companies have plunged.

SBB is also investigating the sale of its assets. It has begun a strategic review of its assets, business operations and even selling the entire company.

SBB owns almost 200 properties in Finland. The company has rented real estate in Finland, especially for nursing homes and daycare centers.

According to its own estimate, the value of the company’s properties in Finland at the end of March was 10.5 billion kroner, or almost one billion euros.