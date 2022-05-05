With the war in Ukraine, some European countries are trying to renew their territorial security policies

Sweden said it received support from the United States during an eventual NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) accession process. The statement was made by the Swedish Foreign Minister, Anna Lide, in Washington on Wednesday (4.May.2022).

At the end of April, Sweden and Finland agreed to submit applications for military alliance simultaneously this month. Nations have always been neutral, however, with the war in Ukraine some European countries are trying to renew their territorial security policies.

The countries’ main concern is vulnerability during the accession process, which can take up to a year to be approved by all 30 NATO nations.

Linde visited US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, after the meeting, the minister spoke to Swedish TV in the US capital, and said that “I will not go into details. [do apoio dos EUA]but I’m sure we have an American guarantee”.

“Any negative activity against Sweden that they [Rússia] threatened, no, it would be something the US allowed to happen, without a response.”added Linde.

In a note, the US State Department reinforced the US government’s commitment to welcoming new members to NATO, however, it did not mention security guarantees.