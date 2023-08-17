Sweden | Säpo: The threat assessment will remain at level four for a long time – press conference underway

Level four means that a concrete threat is estimated to be directed at Sweden. The last time the threat assessment was at this level was in 2016.

Swedish security police Säpo raises the threat level of terrorism from three to four, reports a Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter. The scale has five steps.

The last time the threat of terrorism was at level four was in 2016. Level four means that a concrete threat is estimated to be directed at Sweden.

In Sweden, the threat of terrorism is assessed by the national terror level assessment center NCT, which has members from Säpo, the Defense Forces’ radio station FRA, and the army’s intelligence and security department Musti.

Säpo decides to raise the threat level based on NCT’s assessment. According to DN’s information, Säpo has decided to act this way.

Säpo will hold a press conference on the topic at two Finnish time. HS follows the opportunity moment by moment in the follow-up found at the end of this article.

Swedish the security situation has worsened with the burning of Korans, Säpo estimates.

The terrorist organization al-Qaeda announced a threat against Sweden and Denmark on Sunday and called on Muslims to avenge the burning of Korans in those countries.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland Travel information about Sweden urges for the time being to observe the usual caution in the country. The bulletin was last updated on Wednesday.

Consular Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jussi Tanner tells To Ylethat information is currently being collected in Finland, on the basis of which a possible change in the travel bulletin will be evaluated.

According to Tanner, there is a meeting of the Nordic countries in progress, where the matter is on the agenda. More information is expected later on Thursday.

However, Tanner estimates that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would not advise to avoid traveling to Sweden.

Last the threat of terrorism was at the fourth level in Sweden from the end of 2015 to the beginning of 2016. At that time, Säpo said that it had concrete information about a man who was suspected of preparing a terrorist attack against Sweden.

At the time of the 2017 terrorist attack, the threat level was not raised. The attack killed five people when a man drove a truck into a crowd on Drottninggatan in Stockholm.

Correction 17.8. 12:54 p.m.: The press conference is at two o’clock Finnish time, not Swedish time.