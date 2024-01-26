Sweden | Ruotsalaislehti: The cause of Gröna Lund's roller coaster accident was a manufacturing defect

One person died and nine were injured in the accident.

26.1. 21:56

Last at the end of June, in the roller coaster accident that happened in the Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, three people fell from the carriage of the track called Jetline. A woman in her thirties died and nine people were injured in the accident.

Weekly publication of Swedish technology Ny Teknikin according to the sources interviewed, the cause of Gröna Lund's accident was a manufacturing error.

Two of the welds were missing spacers that held the strut arm parts together. The seams were also poorly welded, the head of the accident investigation board Tomas Ojala tells the magazine.

Ny Tekniken is cited by, among other things SVT and the Swedish information office TT.

“These flaws made the structures very vulnerable,” the source told Ny Tekniken.

The support arm of the front carriage broke in the accident. It was already reported about the support arm breaking in November.

The final report of the accident investigation board is expected to be completed in May-June.