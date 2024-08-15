The first case outside Africa in the ongoing outbreak of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) was detected in Sweden on Thursday, Swedish Social Affairs Minister Jakob Forssmed said. “Of course we take this seriously,” he told a news conference, according to Swedish news agency TT.

The case has been detected in the region of Stockholm and is a person who was in the area of ​​Africa affected by the outbreak.

“A person seeking treatment” in Stockholm “was diagnosed with mpox caused by clade I”a more contagious and dangerous variant, the Swedish Public Health Agency said in a statement. “This is the first case caused by clade I to be diagnosed outside the African continent.”

The person in Sweden has received treatment and rules of behavior (which must be followed) according to current recommendations

The case does not increase the risk for the general Swedish population, Wigzell said, according to which no additional infection control measures are required at this time.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Wednesday the current outbreak of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (CDC), and has spread to other nearby countries, as a public health emergency of international scope.

This is the second time in two years that this infectious disease has been considered to be capable of becoming an international health threat, an alert that was initially lifted in May last year after its spread was contained and the situation was considered to be under control.

The new variant can be easily transmitted through close contact between two individuals, without the need for sexual contact, and is considered more dangerous than the 2022 variant.

