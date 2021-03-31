Sweden Report: Life expectancy fell in Sweden last year

In 2020, life expectancy in Sweden decreased by 0.69 years for men and 0.40 years for women compared to the previous year. The corona pandemic has affected mortality, but there may be other reasons for the decline in life expectancy.

Average life expectancy fell in Sweden in 2020, according to a recent report.

According to the report, life expectancy has risen in Sweden in recent years, but stopped rising last year. Life expectancy describes the average age of death of the population.

The Swedish Institute for Futures Studies IFFS conducted a review of mortality on behalf of the country’s public health agency Folkhälsomyndigheten.

The aim of the report was to assess the impact of the pandemic on mortality in Sweden.

In 2020, life expectancy in Sweden decreased by 0.69 years for men and 0.40 years for women compared to the previous year. Last year, life expectancy was at the same level for men as in 2017 and for women at the same level as in 2018.

The average life expectancy in Sweden is 84 years for women and 81 years for men.

According to the report, the increased mortality in Sweden in 2020 was particularly targeted at the oldest age groups.

State epidemiologist Anders Tegnellin according to the report confirms the previous findings of the Public Health Agency.

“Higher mortality is concentrated in the elderly,” Tegnell says of the agency in a bulletin published by the.

Earlier Statistics Sweden has estimated that life expectancy would fall in the country for the first time in more than 30 years in 2020.

In the first half of 2020, covid-19 was the third most common cause of death in Sweden after cardiovascular disease and cancer. The corona pandemic has affected mortality, but there may be other reasons for the decline in life expectancy.

Expert of the statistical authority Örjan Hemström said in a Swedish newspaper in November In an interview with Dagens Nyheter, that the decline in life expectancy is also due to 2019, when a significant increase in life expectancy was recorded in Sweden.

During the pandemic, more than 13,400 deaths related to covid-19 were recorded in Sweden.