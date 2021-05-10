Sweden rejected the request of the Czech Republic as a sign of solidarity to expel “at least one Russian diplomat.” This was stated by the head of the country’s Foreign Ministry, Ann Linde, she reports TASS with reference to Swedish Radio.

“This is an extreme measure, and solidarity can be shown in other ways, for example, by offering specific support on the ground,” said the head of the foreign ministry. Linde also added that other European Foreign Ministers are of the same opinion, and stressed the importance of conducting a diplomatic dialogue.

On May 8, Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis asked the EU countries to send “at least one Russian diplomat” each because of the explosions in Vrbetica. He argued for such a call by the fact that a blow to one of the countries of the union affects the entire European Union.

Relations between Moscow and Prague have escalated after the Czech Republic accused Russian intelligence agencies of involvement in the October 16, 2014 bombings at an ammunition depot in Vrbetica, which killed two people. Then, presumably, ten thousand kilograms of ammunition, including medium-range missiles, detonated. According to the version of Prague, the day before the explosion of the warehouse, there were Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom Britain had earlier accused of trying to poison the former GRU agent Sergei Skripal.