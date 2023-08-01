Amid rising tensions with several Muslim countries, Sweden tightened border controls over “security threats” related to Koran burnings. The measure was approved by the government after Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced the intensification of checks and identity checks at crossings. Denmark and Sweden face criticism for allowing such acts, while leaders of Muslim countries have urged action to prevent them.

The goal would be to prevent “people with very weak connections to Sweden will enter the country to pose a security threat”, justified the Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson during the announcement of the measures against this crisis.

In recent weeks a small anti-Islam activist group carried out public desecrations of the Qur’an in Sweden and Denmark, which sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries. Even the Swedish embassy in Iraq was attacked and set on fire in July.

“We are facing the most serious security situation since the Second World War and there are certain actors, be they states or individuals, ready to take advantage of it,” Ulf Kristersson said on Instagram, also referring to the challenges posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden’s Internal Security service previously warned that the security situation had deteriorated due to the recent burning of the Koran and protests in the Muslim world, which negatively affected the image of the nation. The Swedish security agency said the country’s reputation could have fueled threats from individuals in extremist circles of Islam.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer during a press meeting on the security policy situation where they presented measures to protect Swedish citizens on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. via REUTERS – TT NEWS AGENCY

the swedish government considered applying changes to the law to allow police to stop public Quran burnings if they pose a threat to national security. However, it was clarified that radical changes in the laws of freedom of expression were not contemplated.

The Swedish Prime Minister stressed the importance of maintain freedom of expression, but urged people to use it responsibly and respectfully. Sweden worked to protect its security and maintain the balance between the right to demonstrate and express ideas and national security, in the midst of this tense international situation.

“This is not about limiting freedom of expression but about expanding the control of permits for public gatherings,” Kristersson explained.

The unstoppable search for formulas to prevent the burning of the Koran in Sweden and Denmark

“The Danish government is taking the international reactions to the burning of the Koran in Denmark very seriously. That is why I have invited foreign affairs spokesmen to a briefing on the situation on Monday. We must not allow our disagreements on this to create divisions, neither abroad nor at home,” stressed Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on the X social network.

rasmussen announced that they will seek to make it illegal to desecrate the Koran or any other religious holy book in front of foreign embassies in their territory. The foreign minister stressed that these acts of burning sacred scriptures only generate divisions in a world that needs unity.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen, surrounded by Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard and Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, speaks to journalists on the day of a briefing by members of the Danish Parliament on International reactions to the burning of the Koran in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 31, 2023. © via REUTERS – RITZAU SCANPIX

The Danish government was determined to find a “legal tool” to prohibit such acts without compromising freedom of expression. However, they acknowledge that this task would not be easy, as they would have to find a balance between religious criticism and the protection of Danish security and interests.

For his part, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom defended the country’s right to freedom of assembly, while condemning Islamophobic acts.

🧵⬇️ The 57 OIC Member States have now adopted a resolution containing a number of proposals and recommendations. We will examine these carefully and continue our important dialogue with the OIC and its Member States. We have an interest in close cooperation. — Tobias Billstrom (@TobiasBillstrom) August 1, 2023



Growing international tensions and protests in Muslim countries

In an emergency online meeting held this Monday, July 31, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) demanded Sweden and Denmark take action to stop Quran burnings.

The meeting was called by the foreign ministers of the OIC countries, based in Saudi Arabia, to discuss recent incidents in which copies of the Koran were burned during officially permitted protests in Sweden and Denmark.

The 57 member countries of the organization expressed their condemnation of these acts, stating that “Freedom of expression cannot be used as a pretext to spread hatred and violence”.

In response to these provocations, the OIC urged member nations to consider taking measures in their relations with Sweden, Denmark and other countries that allow acts of desecration of the Qur’an. These measures include the withdrawal of ambassadors before resorting to international judicial bodies if necessary.

These acts have caused diplomatic tension between the Scandinavian countries and several Muslim-majority nations. The Iraqi government even ordered the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad and threatened to terminate the contracts of companies operating in its territory.

Multiple protests in different Muslim countries

The leader of Lebanon’s Shiite militant group, Hezbollah, also spoke out about these incidents. In a speech to thousands of people gathered in Beirut’s southern suburbs to mark Ashura, its leader Hassan Nasrallah urged Muslims to “punish” those who facilitated attacks on the Quran. In addition, he called on the OIC to send a strong message to the responsible countries, threatening a possible boycott.

These events also led to thousands of Iraqis demonstrating in Baghdad to express their outrage at the desecration of the Qur’an. The protest, called by the ruling parties and armed groups close to Iran, reflected widespread sentiment among Shiite Muslims in the region.

Shiite Muslims hold the Quran during high temperatures ahead of Ashura, the holiest day in the Shiite Muslim calendar, in Karbala, Iraq, July 28, 2023. REUTERS – ALAA AL-MARJANI

Meanwhile, Turkey warned the Scandinavian countries about the risks of allowing these provocations, emphasizing that they can have negative consequences for themselves and increase the possibility of conflicts.

Both countries seek solutions that allow freedom of expression to be maintained, but also avoid offending and creating tensions with the Muslim world. Finding a balance between these values ​​remains a challenge, and the next steps for Denmark and Sweden will be under the watchful eye of the international community.

With Reuters, AP and EFE