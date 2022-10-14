Sweden, Germany and Denmark refused to jointly investigate the emergency at Nord Stream

Sweden did not share with Germany and Denmark the results of the investigation into the incidents on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines due to the high level of secrecy, writes weekly German magazine Der Spiegel, citing sources.

According to the publication, Stockholm refused to create an international joint investigation team in the case of an emergency on Russian gas pipelines. The Swedish authorities explained this by saying that the level of secrecy of the results of the investigation is too high. In this regard, the country refused to share data, the author writes.

Sweden, Denmark and Germany will not form a joint investigation team to investigate leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines. Sweden refused to create an international Joint Investigation Team (JIT). According to sources, Stockholm justified the refusal by saying that the secrecy of the results of the investigation is too high to share them with other countries.

Berlin reaction

The Swedish side did not comment on its position. In Germany, they reacted to Stockholm’s refusal, saying that they still hope for cooperation with local authorities. Investigators in Berlin are to evaluate images of the Bundeswehr’s Sea Cat underwater drone. According to some reports, the images show a larger crater, indicating a powerful explosion. At the same time, the pipeline is completely interrupted for a greater length.

Experts believe that the current could wash away parts of the pipe after the accidents. The magazine, citing experts, admitted that the explosion required an explosive device with a power comparable to 500 kilograms of TNT.

The explosions were so strong that several institutes normally involved in earthquake monitoring recorded significant seismic releases. After initial analysis, German authorities suggest that there was an explosive force comparable to 500 kilograms of TNT. Der Spiegel german magazine

Explosions on gas pipelines

On September 26, explosions occurred simultaneously on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe, Nord Stream and the unlaunched Nord Stream 2, which led to large-scale gas leaks. Accidents were recorded in the territorial waters of Sweden and Denmark. Like Germany, these countries suspect targeted sabotage. In Sweden, they announced significant damage to gas pipelines.

After examining the crime scene, the Swedish State Security Service can claim that explosions occurred on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in the Swedish economic zone, which caused significant damage to the pipelines

A few days after the explosions, Russia offered to supply Europe with gas through the intact Nord Stream 2 line. The German security services assumed that both Nord Stream lines would no longer be usable and would be shut down forever.

Russia’s reaction

The investigation was carried out without the participation of Russia. To this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation recalled that earlier such situations were called sabotage, terrorist attacks and extremism. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the allegations of Russia’s involvement in the destruction of its own gas infrastructure absurd and said that Moscow would seek “a comprehensive open investigation with the participation of representatives of Russian competent departments and, of course, Gazprom.”

Stockholm is embarrassed to call a spade a spade? Why such delicacy? Are you afraid of future discoveries? Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that Russia is not allowed to investigate gas leaks in pipelines.