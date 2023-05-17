Home page World

From: Andrew Knobloch

Split

Elton announces that Germany gives Sweden 12 points, Olli Schulz did not agree that so many nations were pro-Sweden. © Screenshot FM4

Sweden won the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, Jan Böhmermann and Olli Schulz were not convinced of the performance, nor of the scoring.

Liverpool – The Euro Vision Song Contest 2024 will take place in Sweden. Loreen brought the title home. Of course, not all fans agreed with that, but in the end she picked up the most people and got the highest score. During her stage show, the singer lay between two levels that were illuminated.

Jan Böhmermann and Olli Schulz, who ESC 2023 for FM4, an Austrian radio station, were not quite as impressed with the performance and caused bizarre comparisons. In the course of the evening, the Austrians, the Estonians and the Belgian Gustav were the favorites for Böhmermann. Schulz saw strong Norwegians who delivered a catchy tune. The jury gave Norway few points, but the spectators over 200, which gave Norway a top ranking.

Swedish winning song: “I have to go to the MRT next week” – Böhmermann also jokes

With the Swedish winning song, Schulz said after a few seconds when he saw Loreen lying between the levels: “That reminds me that I still have to go to the MRT next week.” Böhmermann asked if it was because of the feet, to which Schulz answered “back”. answers. “I bought a sheepskin on my last vacation in Borkum, so fluffy, outside for the garden chairs on the balcony,” says Böhmermann about the singer’s refrain.

“Now add a slice of salad, a bit of cheese, tartar sauce, and that’s a sandwich,” says Böhmermann about the stage design. In the further course of the winning song, the two moderators talk about the stench in the hall. At the end of the song, Schulz says: “I’ll give you my opinion very briefly: I found the song from ten years ago to be much stronger.” In 2012, Loreen also won the contest with the song Euphoria. “I find her a very beautiful, impressive woman. She looks great, came across well, but the song isn’t as strong as you’d expect from the Swedes.”

Schulz freaks out when Sweden also gets 12 points from Germany

When Germany then gave 12 points when the points were awarded as the 14th country out of 37 Swedes, Schulz finally got really upset. “That all the Swedes lick the assholes, that’s really annoying me,” the musician burst. “It wasn’t that great that it was celebrated like that,” says Schulz, while Böhmermann urges calm: “It’s all just a jury, come down now.” Schulz didn’t mean the Germans in particular, but all the countries that are so eager voted for Sweden, who already had a full 140 points after Germany.

Military parade, “frogs” and dark rockers: These were the craziest costumes at ESC 2023 View photo gallery

Not only the jury, but also the viewers found the Swedish contribution called “Tattoo” very good (the tz.de ticker to read). Meanwhile Böhmermann and Schulz got upset with an ESC break filleralso at the outfit of the German representative Chris Harms from Lord Of The Lost sayings were announced.(another)