Kabul (Agencies)

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced that Sweden has contributed $6.8 million to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund in 2024. The office stated in a message on its official page that Sweden is the fourth largest contributor to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, according to the Afghan news agency Khaama Press yesterday. The office added that Sweden’s aid to Afghanistan since 2014 until now amounts to more than 874 million Swedish kronor. The office warned that funding for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan this year has declined sharply, compared to previous years. In its previous report, the office indicated that only 25% of the requested budget of $3.06 billion for Afghanistan in 2024 has been funded.