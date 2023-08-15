The Swedish government announced today, Tuesday, that it will grant Ukraine military aid worth more than 300 million US dollars.

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson said that the military aid package, the thirteenth that Sweden provides to Ukraine, will include ammunition and spare parts for weapons systems previously donated by Stockholm to Kiev, worth about 3.4 billion kronor ($313 million).

The ammunition and parts are for CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles, Archer artillery systems and Leopard 2 tanks.

The package also includes mine-clearing equipment and ammunition for air defense systems, which Johnson said were needed.

Last January, Sweden announced that it would send 50 of its armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine and pledged to send the “Archer” artillery system and “Nlau” anti-tank guided missiles.

The following month, it said it would also send “about 10” Leopard 2 tanks, as well as Iris-T and Hawk air defense missile systems.

“During the spring and winter we sent large equipment packages, many systems. We are now making sure that, in the long term, the Ukrainians can use them to achieve success on the ground,” Johnson told reporters.

He stated that the government aims to hold a parliamentary vote on the package Thursday, which would allow the government to move forward on Friday.

The value of Sweden’s military aid packages to Ukraine so far has been estimated at around 17 billion kronor ($1.6 billion) in total.

The Scandinavian country donated about 5.2 billion kronor in humanitarian and civil aid.