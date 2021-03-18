Sweden Prime Minister Löfven: The Coalition has broken the “sacred promise” and Swedish democracy is in danger if power changes

At the heart of the uproar is once again the attitude of the Swedish parties towards the Swedish Democrats.

The coronary crisis in the shadow of Sweden, there is a fierce political struggle over next year’s election setup.

On Wednesday, the Social Democratic Prime Minister Stefan Löfven criticized the moderate coalition in a way that has sparked much debate.

According to Löfven, Swedish democracy is in danger if the Coalition’s plans for a new kind of government cooperation come true.

“I’m worried about,” Löfven said in an interview with Swedish Radio program.

At the heart of the uproar is once again the attitude of the parties towards the growing national conservative and anti-immigration Swedish Democrats.

Coalition Party chairman Ulf Kristersson stated last week that his party is ready to conclude an agreement with the Swedish Democrats that would ensure the support of the Swedish Democrats for the coalition-led government in the 2022 elections.

Kristersson also said that in his government, the Swedish Democrats would not be given ministerial seats, but he would not rule out Swedish Democrats having access to the government office, which is an authority that supports the activities of the government.

According to the latest party measurements the Social Democrats are still Sweden’s most popular party with a share of 27 per cent, but its popularity is declining, while the Coalition’s popularity is rising, now 24 per cent.

The Coalition’s Kristersson has set up government co-operation with the small party Christian Democrats, and based on party measurements, the Social Democrats may have to relinquish power in the next election.

Prime minister According to Löfven, the Coalition has violated the “sacred promise” made in the 2018 election, by which he means the promise not to cooperate with the Swedish Democrats.

According to Löfven, deepening cooperation with the Swedish Democrats is a risk to democracy.

“Kristersson should not believe that the Swedish Democrats will give the moderate coalition a free hand to act. They will not do it, and it is a danger to our country. ”

The Coalition Party has criticized Löfven’s government for handling the pandemic. According to the party, the government has failed with regard to, among other things, corona tests, safety equipment and bans on visiting nursing homes.

Löfvenin Wednesday’s appearance sparked a lot of criticism from opposition parties.

Coalition Party Secretary Gunnar Strömmerin according to Löfven’s critique speaks to the despair of the Social Democrats.

“A prime minister who accuses the opposition of being anti-democratic is something we usually see in countries that are not particularly democratic,” Strömmer said. according to the afternoon newspaper Expressen.

President of the Swedish Democrats Jimmie Åkessonin according to Löfven’s last desperate attempt to avoid a debate about the government’s repeated failures.