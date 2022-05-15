If Sweden were to remain the only country in the region outside of NATO – with the imminent entry of Finland – “we would be in a very vulnerable position”. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said this at a press conference, after the Social Democratic Party in her government expressed itself in favor of Stockholm’s request for membership in the Atlantic Alliance. As a NATO member, she said, Sweden “will get” more security and “will be a security provider”.

During an extraordinary meeting that was held today, the leadership of the Social Democratic party decided that the party “will work on a candidacy of Sweden for NATO”.

In a note released by the party we read that, in the case of the go-ahead to join NATO, work will be done to establish unilateral conditions against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on Swedish territory. In a tweet, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde spoke of a “historic decision”: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine has deteriorated the security situation for Sweden and for Europe as a whole”.