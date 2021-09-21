Residents of Sweden are barred from naming Russian President Vladimir Putin on their children. The name was categorized, by the Swedish civil registry, on the prohibited list for being “inappropriate”.

The parents, who live in a town in southern Sweden, decided to name their son “Vladimir Putin”, the transcription of the Russian president’s name in both Swedish and English. But Swedish authorities also refused to consider that “Vladimir” and “Putin” could be two separate names.

“The name must not offend, nor cause difficulties for the person who takes it, nor may it be considered inappropriate for any reason”, according to the decision of the competent Swedish authority.

“Surnames are not suitable as names, this also applies to names that look like surnames,” estimates Skatteverket in this early September decision.

