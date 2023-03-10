Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

Sweden is desperately trying to get the green light for NATO from Turkey – for example with tightened terror rules. One expert even hopes for the king.

Brussels/Frankfurt – Sweden and Finland have been talking to the again since midday on Thursday (March 9). Turkey about joining NATO. The government in Stockholm apparently wants to give a boost to the efforts with a new law: just in time for the talks, the country presented a draft for new terror laws. It’s about tightening.

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was at the appointment in Brussels Nato-Headquarters according to a report by the Swedish News Agency TT not there. Just as little as the heads of government in Sweden and Finland. The talks were led by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the chief negotiators Oscar Stenström and Jukka Salovaara, as well as the Turkish envoy Ibrahim Kalin.

However, NATO did not expect major movements: a joint press conference was not scheduled. Only Stenström wanted to address the media representatives after the meeting. It was also initially unclear whether Erdogan could actually be appeased with the new legislative plans.

“Erdogan likes pomp”: Can King Carl XVI. Help Gustaf in Sweden’s struggle to join NATO? (Archive image) © Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix Photo/AP/dpa

Nato dispute with Erdogan: Sweden wants to tighten terror rules – just in time for the meeting

According to the plans, participating in a terrorist organization or financing such participation will be punishable in the future. Violations are punishable by several years in prison. This should close a legal loophole, it said. It is now up to Parliament: the changes are to come into force on June 1st.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the tightening as a very important step in fulfilling the commitments that Sweden made in an agreement with Turkey and Finland at the end of June. At the time, this agreement was intended to pave the way to NATO – so far without success. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg only pointed out on Wednesday (March 8) that the agreement should be the only decisive factor for accession.

NATO enlargement: The growing defense alliance View photo gallery

Sweden wants to convince Turkey – expert hopes for the king: “Erdogan likes pomp”

A tightening of the terror laws had been worked on for years – but the fact that the draft is now coming is seen as a sign of the NATO dispute with Turkey. In Sweden, however, there is now criticism of Kristersson’s rather soft course in Turkey.

Even calls for intervention by the Swedish King Carl XVI. Gustaf is there now. In the event of disputes with Saudi Arabia, for example, a royal visit helped, the journalist Wolfgang Hansson recalled in a TV report for the tabloid Aftonbladet. That could also apply to Turkey: Erdogan has a penchant for “pomp and splendor,” explained Hansson. The Turkish President could also use a visit from the king for domestic politics. In the Turkey is expected to be elected in mid-May.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied to join the Western Defense Alliance. However, Turkey blocks this. She accuses Sweden of taking insufficient action against “terrorist organizations”. In order to solve the blockade, there were several talks between the three countries. But Turkey suspended it after the Koran was burned in Stockholm in January. (fn with material from dpa)