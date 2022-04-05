Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Sweden Power outages across the island of Gotland – The outage is due to annual maintenance, says electricity company

April 5, 2022
April 5, 2022
in World Europe
Electricity company Gotlands Energi says the outage is due to annual maintenance.

Electricity broke off the Swedish island of Gotland on Tuesday, Swedish media reported.

The cause of the power outage was initially unclear, but now the electricity company Gotlands Energi says the outage is due to annual maintenance. Before 12 noon Swedish time, the company estimates that electricity will be restored in about an hour.

The island of Gotland is home to more than 60,000 people.

