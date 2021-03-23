Sweden Poll: Corona strategy gloomy picture of Sweden in other Nordic countries, and Sweden is most negatively perceived in Finland

Restrictions in the interest rate year have also strained Nordic co-operation.

Imagery Sweden has become the most negative in the other Nordic countries over the past year, according to a survey commissioned by the Svenska institutet. The reason given by the respondents was the treatment of a coronary pandemic that was perceived as incorrect or inadequate in Sweden.

In Sweden, significantly more people have died of coronavirus disease during a pandemic than in the other Nordic countries combined, and at least initially the restrictions were much milder.

Institute Secretary-General Madeleine Sjöstedtin According to him, the result was as expected, as Sweden’s distinctive interest rate strategy and its comparison with other countries has been so visible.

“Of course, this is not a good thing. But the basic view [Ruotsista] is very positive. You can build on it in the future, ”he says hopefully.

In November-December, about a thousand people responded to the survey in Iceland, Denmark, Norway and Finland. Less than half of the respondents were changed perception of Sweden, the majority of the negative.

According to the survey, Sweden is most favored in Norway. After that come Denmark and Iceland and lastly Finland.

Sjöstedtin According to previous studies, the image of Sweden is more critical in the Nordic countries than in the rest of the world.

“We think it is because Sweden is being assessed domestically. The more familiar with the situation, the more critical the attitude, ”he estimates.

Interest rate restrictions at the borders have also tested Nordic co-operation, which Swedes in particular feel weakened.

In addition to the pandemic, the more negative image of Sweden has been affected by crime and immigration issues, especially in Denmark. Movement at the Danish-Swedish border was already restricted long before the coronavirus in the so-called European refugee crisis in 2015.