Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Christerson pledged on Tuesday that his country would respond to Turkey’s concerns in its fight against terrorism, with the aim of removing all obstacles to its accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
In order to follow up on these commitments, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that another meeting will be held “at the end of this month” in Stockholm, adding, “We hope to see a more positive picture.”
“We sincerely hope that Sweden’s accession to NATO will be achieved,” he said at the end of this first meeting with Christerson in Ankara, noting that Sweden should “take into account our security concerns.”
. He added that Sweden “has done a lot to implement the memorandum of understanding” signed in Madrid in June, alluding to the expected tightening of anti-terror laws in Sweden.
