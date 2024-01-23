Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Sweden | People stormed the Iranian embassy near Stockholm

January 23, 2024
Sweden | People stormed the Iranian embassy near Stockholm

The people who made it to the embassy took part in a demonstration outside the building.

| Updated

Crowd of people broke into the territory of the Iranian embassy in Stockholm's neighboring municipality of Lidingö on Tuesday, reports TV4.

A large police operation was underway outside the building.

The incident happened during a demonstration outside the embassy. According to the police, more than ten people participated in the demonstration. The police could not say whether the demonstration had a permit issued by the police.

Stockholm police spokesperson Nadia Norton told TV4 that five people were arrested.

The people who entered the embassy were arrested and are suspected of illegal entry. One of the detainees is also suspected of assault.

