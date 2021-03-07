Sweden “Pandemic is not true” – Conspiracy theories sparked protest against corona restrictions in Stockholm, six police officers injured

Movements against anti-corona restrictions have also emerged in Sweden, which has favored lighter restrictions during the pandemic.

Stockholm

Pandemic is not true. Vaccines harm people. The coronavirus is a big conspiracy.

All interest rate restrictions should be lifted immediately.

Inspired by these theses, hundreds of people gathered on Saturday at Stockholm’s Södermalm Civic Square, Medborgarplatsen, to protest against the corona restrictions.

Swedish the demonstration, organized by Frihet Sverige, described as the most significant anti-coronary group, momentarily turned chaotic on Saturday as hundreds of people disobeyed police exit orders.

There is an eight-person gathering restriction in Sweden, under which police tried to disperse the protest. Nor had permission been sought for the demonstration. Police estimate that 300 to 400 people took part in the protest.

During a protest that began at 2 p.m. on Saturday, police removed 50 protesters and arrested two people. Six police officers were injured.

However, the police did not manage to disperse the demonstration, and a crowd marched from Civic Square over the Södermalm Gold Bridge, past the Royal Castle and ended up in the Royal Garden on Norrmalm.

At the Gold Bridge, police stopped the protesters for a moment, but had to let the crowd eventually continue their journey.

HS interviewed protesters who did not say their names but opened their minds behind the opposition to corona restrictions. According to many, Korona is a scam of the global elite that seeks to guide people.

“This is just a play. A pandemic is not true, ”the children’s author Astrid Lindgrenin the man presenting the sign with the picture said.

“The corona is just an ordinary virus,” said the woman who came to the demonstration.

“We have been lied to,” said another.

You can watch more interviews with the protesters in the video above.

Protesters disobeyed police dispersal orders.­

Similar protests fueled by conspiracies have been seen during the pandemic around the world. In Stockholm, however, the protest was very small compared to, for example, Germany, where up to tens of thousands of people have taken part in the protests.

Even before on saturday the protest and its organizers rose in Sweden for discussion. Afternoon newspaper Aftonbladet and the anti-racism Expo magazine according to the report far-right materials were linked to the protest.

Frihet Sverige, the organizer of the demonstration, is not a far-right organization, but is led by people profiled in alternative medicine. Chairman of the Association Mikael Nordfors is formerly known in Sweden by the nickname “anal doctor”, says Aftonbladet.

In Sweden in the early 2000s, she received several warnings about her questionable anal massages, which she unexpectedly did to her patients.

Corporate vice chairman Filip Sjöström in turn, runs a company focusing on alternative therapies and is also known in Sweden for its presence locally In the Idols singing competition.

According to Sjöström, corona restrictions harm millions of people in Sweden and billions around the world.

Sjöström is considered to be the actual organizer of Saturday’s demonstration. Police said he refused to cooperate with the protest arrangements.

Chief of Police of Sweden Anders Thornberg has condemned the violence against the police. The country’s medical association also recalled the importance of following the recommendations after the demonstration.

The number of coronary infections in Sweden is on the rise. This week, the number of daily recorded infections has ranged from about 4,000 to 6,000, according to the country’s public health agency.