Poland-Sweden, Ibrahimovic will not go to the World Cup in Qatar but assures: “I will continue as long as possible with Milan”

There Sweden as Italy will not participate in the World Cup Qatar 2022. The National team of Zlatan Ibrahimovicwho started off the bench, was defeated 2-0 by the match against Polandwho passed the first round by virtue of the exclusion of the Russia after the invasion ofUkraine. A penalty of Lewandowski and the Neapolitan network Zielinski. For the bomber of the Milan at the age of 40 it is difficult to think of participating in another World Cup and the time has also come to reflect on his future in football in general.

“As long as I stay in shape, I can play and contribute in some way, I still hope – are the words of Ibrahimovic reported gianlucadimarzio.com in the post game of Poland-Sweden – I will continue as long as possible, and this applies to the national team but also to the Milan. I haven’t talked to the CT yet, but I wanted to meet him sooner. I would have needed just one minute with him and I would certainly have returned to the national team first. “

