Sweden | One injured in an explosion in Stockholm

The explosion happened at night. It damaged several apartments.

One person has been taken to the hospital as a result of the explosion in western Stockholm, say Swedish newspapers, among other things SVT and Aftonbladet. SVT describes the explosion as strong.

The police received an alert about the explosion around 01:30 local time. The explosion took place in the Hässelby district and has damaged several houses, according to the Stockholm police.

A police operation is underway. There are several people in houses near the explosion who are being evacuated. One has been taken to hospital by ambulance helicopter.

According to Aftonbladet, the explosion has been heard in Stockholm County as far as the municipalities of Järfälla and Ekerö.

of SVT according to about an hour later, the police received an alert about another explosion in Skarpnäck, southern Stockholm. The explosion occurred in an apartment building whose stairwell had caught fire. No one is reported to have been seriously injured.

According to the police, it is too early to say whether the incident can be connected to the Hässelby explosion.