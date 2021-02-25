Evil took him. On February 28, 1986, in the evening, the Swedish Prime Minister, Olof Palme, dismisses his bodyguards to go to the cinema with his wife. When the screening is finished, the couple go home. It is then that a man emerges from the shadows and shoots the statesman at point blank range. His wife is only injured. While it is clear that a 357 Magnum bullet has been found, everything else remains unclear. Hundreds of people were heard, 17,000 clues collected. A man even confessed, before justice took him for a storyteller, for lack of evidence. In June 2020, the Swedish justice abandoned the game, and concluded the investigation, reopened after many ups and downs four years earlier. Judge Crister Pettersson said his belief that the murderer would be Stig Engström, an employee of an insurance company hostile to Palme’s ideas, who died in 2000.

But, before, many theories have been considered. And these are all tributes to the internationalist commitments of the Social Democratic leader. For a while, the South African trail was followed. The apartheid regime allegedly had him assassinated, as it did for other opponents elsewhere in the world. Olof Palme, friend of Oliver Tambo, president in exile of the ANC, made his country the first in the West to impose sanctions against the apartheid regime.

The South African trail ultimately did not appear conclusive. Neither was that of a NATO plot. This is the idea put forward for a time by the American journalist Allan Francovich. According to him, the Atlantic Alliance would have activated its clandestine Gladio network to shoot down the Swedish prime minister opposing the installation of crucial bases in the Baltic Sea for NATO to monitor the passages of Soviet submarines on its northern flank. .

Support from the Palestinian PLO and the Namibian Swapo

Prime Minister from 1962 to 1976, then from 1982 to 1986, Olof Palme was one of the architects and defenders of the Swedish neutrality policy. Neutrality did not mean not having a point of view, but freeing oneself from the rule of the great powers. He was a great critic of the foreign policies of both the United States and the Soviet Union, of which he appreciated the perestroika instigated by Mikhail Gorbachev. He was one of the first Western government leaders to visit Cuba and a staunch opponent of the Vietnam War. In the wake of his anti-colonialist commitments, his student years and his youthful trip to Asia, he supported Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, the Namibian liberation movement, the Swapo, and that of Angola, the MPLA. ; and his government supported, including materially, the Sandinistas of Nicaragua.

The one who called himself a “democratic socialist” was also critical of the regimes in force in the countries of the East, but also of the Pinochet regime in Chile or that of Franco in Spain. This made him a supporter of the right of asylum who was hailed as such after his murder. Thus, a few days after this, on March 8, 1986, thousands of people participated in a rally at the initiative of dozens of immigrant federations, on Sergel Square in Stockholm, in homage to the statesman . “He gave us a land of asylum, guaranteed us the same rights as the Swedes and (he) always fought against xenophobia and racism”, greet one of the speakers on this occasion. For his support for the right to asylum, he suffered the remonstrances of Richard Nixon’s ambassador, Jerome Holland, who did not understand why Sweden welcomed American deserters.

One of the sources of his engagement was Olof Palme’s relationship with the United States. Born in 1927, this son of a good family was sent there to continue his studies. There, in 1947 and 1948, he discovered the class society and racism in force across the Atlantic. He joined the powerful Social Democratic Party in 1949, and was elected parliamentarian in 1957. At a time when social democrat meant real reform, and in a good way, he helped transform his country. We owe him a democratic Constitution in 1974 which sends back to oblivion the monarchist “instrument of government” which dated from 1809. Above all, he worked for equality between women and men. And did not forget that his party was called the Swedish Social Democratic Workers’ Party. Thus, in January 1979, while miners crossed their arms in this country where wildcat strikes were prohibited, he said that in certain cases they could be “Justified”. We also owe it protective legislation for workers and retirees. His death left a void. His successor, Ingvar Carlsson, also a Social Democrat, began a liberal turn by seeking at all costs to generate budget surpluses. The historic Swedish Social Democracy was also dead.