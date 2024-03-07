WASHINGTON. Two years after theRussian invasion of Ukraine, Sweden formally joined NATO. The last green light from the allies was decisive – and very hard-earned – first Turkey and finally Hungary which gave the green light to Stockholm's entry into the Western club. Swedish Prime Minister Ulr Kristersson handed over the necessary documentation for membership to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “Good things come to those who wait”, commented the head of US diplomacy as he received the Swedish Prime Minister and underlined that “the moment is historic for Sweden and for our transatlantic relations”.

Sweden and Finland – which joined NATO a few months ago – share 1340 kilometers of border with Russia and their membership of the Alliance represents a setback for Putin who has always tried to avoid NATO's enlargement. Sweden, Blinken said, “embodies and promotes the values ​​at the heart of NATO, democracy, freedom and the rule of law.”

Stockholm will benefit from joining NATO for its security and defense, according to Barbara Kunz of think tank Sipri, quoted by the Reuters agency, «for Sweden, joining NATO is like purchasing an insurance policy and the main provider of this guarantee is the United States».

“With today's addition of Sweden, NATO is more united, determined and dynamic than ever: it now has 32 nations,” President Biden said. “Today we reaffirm once again that our shared democratic values ​​– and our will to defend them – are what makes NATO the greatest military alliance in the history of the world.”

Over the last twenty years, Sweden has increasingly coordinated its defense apparatus and strategy with NATO; however, formal membership is a clear break from the past. In fact, in 200 years, Stockholm has always kept its distance from military alliances and has called for neutrality in times of conflict. After the Second World War it became a champion country in the defense of human rights and since the collapse of the USSR in 1991 its military budget has also been progressively reduced.

Until a few years ago when fears of Russian interference, and disturbance and conflict operations in neighboring states – from Georgia to Moldova and obviously up to Ukraine – pushed Stockholm to change its approach. Until the membership codified yesterday. Finland joined last year, while Sweden had clashes with Turkey and Hungary which slowed down the ratification process. With Erdogan in particular, the issue from the beginning has been the protection that Stockholm gives to the Kurdish community and to some people that Ankara considers terrorists; with Budapest, however, the conflict was more about civil rights, Orban has always complained about Swedish interference in his internal policy regarding protection for the gay community, sexual freedom and education. The end of the stalemate came on 23 February with Kristersson's visit to Budapest. On that occasion the two prime ministers also finalized a commercial agreement on fighter jets, Hungary will buy 4 Saab Jas Gripens from Stockholm.