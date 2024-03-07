After two centuries of neutrality, then military non-alignment, and two years of negotiations, Sweden officially became, today, Thursday, the thirty-second member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which represents a major transformation for the Scandinavian country located in Northern Europe.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said, upon receiving the official documents for Sweden’s accession to the alliance, “He who is patient will find.”

For his part, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who traveled to Washington to participate in his country's joining ceremony, said that this step represents a “victory for freedom.”

This accession was approved after long negotiations with a number of NATO members.

“If we take a step back and think about where we were three years ago, none of this was expected,” Blinken added.

“This is a historic day. Sweden will now take its rightful place at the NATO table,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said. He added, “After 200 years of non-alignment, Sweden now benefits from protection under Article 5, the full guarantee of freedom and security” of NATO members.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement, “With Sweden’s accession today, NATO has become more united, determined, and dynamic than ever before.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky considered that Sweden was “better protected” after joining NATO.

The German Foreign Ministry said, via the X platform, “With Sweden, the alliance has become stronger and our people are safer. It is good to know that you are on our side.”

– raise the flag

The Swedish flag is scheduled to be raised on Monday in front of NATO headquarters in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

Sweden's accession, after Finland's accession last year, means that all countries located on the Baltic Sea except Russia are now members of NATO.

Although Sweden and Finland are militarily close to the United States by virtue of their affiliation to the European Union, they have historically preferred to stay away from the military alliance that was formed during the Cold War against the Soviet Union.

Sweden contributes to international peacekeeping forces, but it has not witnessed a war since its conflict with Norway in 1814.

Helsinki and Stockholm simultaneously announced their candidacy to join the alliance in 2022.

While Finland officially joined the alliance in April 2023, Sweden's accession faced negotiations with Turkey.

Sweden also had to address the reservations of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who agreed in principle long ago to join the alliance, but before completing the process asked Stockholm for some “respect” after years of “tarnishing the image” of his policies.

At the end of February, the Hungarian Parliament approved Sweden's accession to NATO.