Sweden Obama commented on Sweden’s interest rate strategy: “I do not agree”

Barack Obama raised Sweden in an interview with the Pod Save America podcast.

The United States former president Barack Obama said in a podcast interview released Thursday that there is no support for Sweden’s approach to dealing with a coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t agree with that. I don’t think it has been found to work, ”Obama said of the Swedish strategy Pod Save America podcast.

However, it wasn’t just about barking.

Obama spoke to Republicans and the president Donald Trumpin relationship to the facts and took, for example, the management of the corona crisis. Obama believes policymakers should at least take the pandemic seriously, regardless of differences of opinion.

“If you say climate change is a scam, then there is nothing we can do. The same goes for covid, ”Obama said.

As in the fight against climate change, researchers and policymakers believe that Obama should first have a common view that this is a serious disease and a global problem. Only on this basis is it possible to argue for the best strategy.

At this point, Obama raised the issue of Sweden. He used Sweden as an example of a country that has chosen a strategy that Obama himself is not convinced will work. However, he understands the logic behind the strategy.

“Then there is Sweden, which decided that we are trying to solve this with the help of a herd shelter, but at least their argument is consistent. I am about to disagree, I think it has not been found to be functional, but argue the same in reality. “

Other including a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet has published a clip of the interview on the Swedish part.

However, Aftonbladet points out that, according to the Swedish National Agency for Health and Welfare’s Folkhälsomyndigheten, herd immunity is not a Swedish corona strategy.

Instead, according to the authorities, the Swedish strategy is based on measures with which Swedes can learn to live, even if the coronavirus continues to spread in society for a long time.