Sweden Norway gets angry over former Swedish prime minister’s tweet – Carl Bildt compares Norwegian and Swedish armed forces on anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion

The former prime minister tweeted how the Swedish armed forces in 1940 were stronger than those of Norway and Denmark. Bildt published his message on the anniversary of the Nazi German invasion.

Swedish former Prime Minister Carl Bildt aroused indignation in Norway and Denmark when he compared the armed forces of Sweden and its western neighbors in Twitter on 1940 on Friday.

The time of Bildt’s tweet was the anniversary of the Nazi German invasion. German troops quickly occupied Denmark and Norway from April 9, 1940, and the occupations continued until almost the end of World War II.

“The Swedish Defense Forces were not dazzling in 1940, but still stronger than Norway and especially Denmark,” Bildt tweeted.

“If Hitler had decided to invade Sweden, it would have become a fight.”

Bildt’s tweet has generated a lot of Nordic mouthpiece. The reactions of the Norwegians in particular have been bitter. Bildt has been interpreted as stumbling on Norway and Denmark on a nasty anniversary.

On Twitter alone, Bildt’s message had garnered nearly 1,400 responses by Saturday afternoon.

“More than 10,000 Norwegians died in the war,” replied Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation’s NRK reporter Jenny Dahl Bakken Bildtille.

“With all due respect: shut up.”

Carl Bildt, 71, is one of Sweden’s most experienced and internationally respected politicians. He chaired the Moderate Coalition from 1986 to 1999, the Prime Minister from 1991 to 1994 and the Foreign Minister from 2006 to 2014.

Tweet buzz has become bigger news in both Norway and Denmark.

Norwegian newspaper VG headlined his extensive article with the words “Strong Reactions,” and Norwegian politicians from across the party field condemned Bildt’s message.

”9. April [1940] is one of the saddest and darkest days in Norwegian history, ”commented the Vice-Chairman of the Liberal Party Venstren, Minister of Culture Abid Raja.

“I would have liked our closest neighbor to be more sympathetic to the way Norwegians and Norwegian Jews view that day.”

Swedish was neutral in World War II but allowed the transit of German soldiers and supplied Germany with iron ore in particular. These issues were taken up by many Norwegians on Bildt’s tweet.

“When we were occupied, Sweden allowed the Germans to carry through their country both weapons and soldiers that were used against our population during the war,” said the vice-chairman of the right-wing populist Progressive Party. Sylvi Listhaug To VG.

“If everyone had acted like Sweden, Hitler would have won.”