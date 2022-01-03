Sweden Niinistö’s speech boosts NATO debate in Sweden as well – Finland is only one sauna night away from membership, says security policy commentator

President Sauli Niinistö’s speech was sharp and more serious than before. It launched a NATO debate in Finland, which also has an impact on Sweden, says Patrik Oksanen, a Swedish security policy expert.

Stockholm

Finland presidential Sauli Niinistö the New Year’s speech also gave impetus to the NATO debate in Sweden.

In his much-received speech, Niinistö commented, among other things, on Russia’s recent demands aimed at preventing the enlargement of the military alliance NATO. Russia’s proposal specifically mentioned NATO’s enlargement to Ukraine, but the demand actually applied to Finland and Sweden as well.

“The sovereignty of several member states, including Sweden and Finland, has been questioned from outside the Union,” Niinistö said in his speech.

A little later in his speech he continued:

“And it must be said once again: Finland’s room for maneuver and choice also includes the opportunity to ally militarily and apply for NATO membership, if we so decide.”

Presidential the speech was sharp and more serious than before, says Swedish security policy expert and commentator Patrik Oksanen.

“The cover of the Finnish NATO debate has now been opened,” says Oksanen.

In Sweden Niinistö’s speech has provoked a debate among security policy experts. The speech has been seen to bring Finland closer to possible NATO membership than before. Security Policy Commentator Johan Wiktorin wrote on Twitter that Sweden may not have internalized Finland’s ability to apply for NATO membership quickly.

Wiktorin compares the situation to the early 1990s, when Sweden applied for membership of the European Community (EU) in 1990 without officially notifying Finland. Sweden’s activities at that time have been scarred in relations between the countries, although the Swedes have later said that they have announced their intentions to the Finns in advance. President Mauno Koivisto however, the Swedes did not reach at the time.

With regard to NATO, Finnish and Swedish decision-makers have often emphasized that the decision to join would be made together.

However, Wiktorin wonders whether the Swedes will be ready for it if Finland decides to apply for NATO membership on a fast schedule.

In the current situation, Patrik Oksanen also sees an opportunity for Finland’s initiative.

“I think Finland would talk to Sweden in advance, but it is hypothetically possible that Finland will tell the Swedish government that ‘now is our time to go to NATO, Sweden can do what it wants, but hopefully you will make the same decision,'” Oksanen reflects.

“But this is a hypothetical situation, not likely. We may still find ourselves in a situation where Finland is applying for membership itself, without Sweden. That would not be a very good thing, because I think it would be best to apply for it together. ”

Oksanen according to him, the situation in Europe is now serious. Russia has deployed its troops to the Ukrainian border and presents Demands from the United States to halt NATO enlargement and reduce the influence of the military alliance. The Russian and US delegations will meet in Geneva, Switzerland, on January 10, after which Oksanen hopes the situation will be clarified.

Although security policy commentators are having a lively debate on the situation in Sweden, top Swedish politicians have not taken a significant position on Russia’s actions during December.

The first reaction came from the Secretary of Defense From Peter Hultqvist before Christmas as he photographed In an interview with Dagens Nyheter Russia’s demands “completely unacceptable.”

At the same time, he piled on the NATO position of the Social Democratic government.

“We are not going to NATO now or later – but it is the Swedish people’s own position that no one else has to say. We must have the freedom to make a decision based on what is best for the Swedish people, ”Hultqvist said.

Also the Foreign Minister Ann Linde overthrew Russia’s demands to halt NATO enlargement and said it had spoken with colleagues in the Nordic, Baltic and British countries. If Russia stepped up its aggression in Ukraine, the answer would be tough economic sanctions on Russia, Linde said.

However, one decision-maker has remained silent, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

“Andersson is a question mark. He has left a comment for others. He should now stand out more strongly and convene all party leaders. The situation is serious, ”says Patrik Oksanen.

“ “If the president, the government and the leading opposition parties go to the sauna and get out of there, saying ‘now we are in favor of NATO membership’, it’s over.”

Andersson and the NATO position of other leading social democrats is negative, and the government did not want a NATO option similar to Finland for Sweden, even though a majority in the Swedish parliament supports it.

“In Sweden, the NATO debate is difficult. In Finland, there is more discussion about security policy. Here, the focus is more on domestic policy issues, ”says Oksanen.

Elections will be held in Sweden next autumn, but at least so far security policy has not become a major election theme. As the year progresses, the situation may change.

Adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Defense Forces Annika Nordgren Christensen wrote on Twitter that she believes security issues will rise to a broader debate in Sweden in the future as well.

The majority of the people in Sweden and Finland are not in favor of NATO membership. However, Oksanen believes that the Finnish people would quickly turn to NATO membership.

According to Oksanen, only “one of the saunas in Kultaranta” would be needed to change people’s opinion.

“If the president, the government and the leading opposition parties go to the sauna and get out of there, saying ‘now we are in favor of NATO membership’, it’s over.”

Of course, Oksanen jokes, but only halfway through. According to opinion polls, Finns could support NATO membership if leading politicians were in favor of membership.

“And I see that this kind of sauna moment is now closer than before.”

Oksanen would consider a referendum on NATO a risk for both Finland and Sweden.

“It would be an invitation to the trolls and would generate a strong information impact and hybrid operations.”

If If Finland or Sweden or both together decide to apply for NATO membership, Oksanen trusts that NATO’s doors will be open, even if the situation in Europe worsens due to Russia’s actions.

He refers to information he received “behind closed doors” based on speeches by a U.S. diplomat.

“I know that from the day Sweden and Finland apply for NATO membership, the United States will consider Sweden and Finland members of NATO and provide them with security guarantees, even if the official membership process is still ongoing.”

According to Oksanen, a similar message has also been told in public. He refers to the President of the United States Joe Biden to the statement he made during his visit to Sweden as Vice President in autumn 2016.

“No one should misunderstand this, not Mr Putin or anyone else, that this is an inviolable area. Point. Point. The point, ”Biden said when talking about NATO-Sweden cooperation.

Oksanen sees no reason why Biden should have changed his position as president.

Also Donald Trumpin served as Minister of Defense in the administration James Mattis said in 2017 To the editor of Dagens Nyheter in the corridor debate that “if Sweden gets into trouble, we will be there”.