Sweden | Near Stockholm, there is an apartment building “occupied by Russia”, where even the owner of the house is not allowed – When you call there, you get a freezing answer

In a prestigious area next to Stockholm, there is a house owned by a Swedish man. He has never visited the house because the Russians won’t let him in.

Lidingö

Swedish Stefan Hage thought he had made a good deal.

Häge is a lawyer and real estate investor whose company bought a house in Lidingö, a neighbor of Stockholm, in 2014.

The island of Lidingö is a prestigious and pleasant residential area, so on paper the deal seemed like a dream come true: 12 million kroner (about one million euros at the current exchange rate) for a seven-story building with about 60 apartments.