Sweden | Minister urged Swedes to prepare for war – HS asked Swedes if war could come to their homeland

War can come to Sweden. The message came from the Folk och försvar (people and defense) security conference organized at the Högfjälls fell hotel in Sälen at the beginning of the year.

When Russia conquered Crimea in 2014, Sweden started investing in its defense forces. The country has doubled its defense spending in four years.

Now the people are also expected to be prepared.

Swedish Minister of Civil Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin showed the speech he gave in Sälen to the whole nation. He was the first to mention the possibility of war at the Tunturihotelli conference, but after him to say something agreed also commander of the Swedish Defense Forces Micael Bydén.

Bohlin justified his words by saying that in order to strengthen the national defense, the people must be aware of the situation.

In Sweden, Total National Defense (totalförsvar) applies to everyone over the age of 16 up to the age of 70. Bohlin's wish is that citizens and private actors would be aware of, for example, their tasks during the war.

Dagens Nyheterin in the interview, Bohlin said it's about a change in perspective.

In the past, crisis preparedness has been talked about in relation to how the state can protect an individual. According to Bohlin, from the point of view of civil defense, the matter should be looked at in terms of how individuals and individual actors can defend the existence of society.

The speeches about the war also drew criticism. A long-time Swedish journalist by Göran Greider according to the commander of the defense forces, it sounded like that in his speech at the security conference as if he were demanding Swedes to “militarize their minds”.

Prime minister Ulf Kristersson said Swedish Radio in an interview on Tuesday, January 16, that the talks about the possibility of war do not mean that there will be a war in Sweden now.

“There is nothing to suggest that war is at the door now, but it is clear that the risk of war has increased,” Kristersson said.

The conference after, the citizens really seemed to take action from inch to inch.

Evening newspaper Aftonbladet according to the sales of crisis products in Swedish Biltema stores doubled in the second week of January. For example, spare batteries, water canisters, camping stoves, gas tanks and lighters were sold.

Evening newspaper Expressen's according to the emergency radio was the best-selling product in Clas Ohlson stores in Sweden in the second week of January. Sales of the chain's camping stoves also increased eightfold after the conference.

What do Swedes think, can war come to Sweden? If so, how have they prepared for it?

Heide Cederborgh, Stockholm

Heide Cederborgh is angered by the discussion about the war.

“My answer is no. I'm not prepared. Since I think that war cannot come to Sweden, I don't need to prepare for it either.”

“There are a lot of discussions going on here to scare people. They are advised to buy stuff and get special radios. Of course I have some things ready at home, but it is not preparation for war. I bought them so that if something were to happen, I would be able to contact my son. I haven't changed my way of thinking [sodan suhteen]but it [keskustelu] angers because it scares people. If a person prepares for war, he is not at peace in his body. It's insane.”

Leif Andersson, Västerhaninge

Leif Andersson thinks that war will not reach Sweden, at least in his lifetime.

“Yes, I have some kind of household goods, but they are things I've always had. I don't think there will be a war in Sweden in my lifetime, though [Venäjän presidentti Vladimir] Putin is unpredictable. As for Ukraine, the situation looks bleak. It seems they don't get enough support.”

“I don't care about raising the level of the terrorist threat, because then you wouldn't be able to live. I wouldn't dare to travel here to the city center, for example. If you happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, so be it. Today is also a great day, the likes of which we haven't had in six months.”

“However, I dare not answer whether there will be a war or not. But of course there is such a possibility. In general, the situation seems more worrying than before, taking into account the wars in both Gaza and Ukraine. War is bad luck and war begets war.”

Emil Arvidson, Turku

Emil Arvidson is more concerned about the effects of the US presidential election.

“I don't think that war can come to Sweden, but I think that the world situation also affects us in Sweden. We should care about what is happening around us and take part in it. Sometimes we're pretty bad at it in Scandinavia. We are a bit isolated from the rest of the world.”

“It is good that we participate and commit and are aware of the world situation. On the other hand, there are also those who exaggerate the real threat. I don't mean that we shouldn't take part in the world situation as a rich country with opportunities to influence even global events.”

“I can't say that I have changed my activities in any way. I'm more worried about, for example, the upcoming presidential election in the United States. I prefer to try to control my anxiety by doing something constructive with the same energy.”

Sara Forsell, Borlänge

Sara Forsell has a bag at home equipped with crisis needs. See also Working life | Office compulsion bites: The popularity of telecommuting is waning in the United States

“The question is difficult. My husband and I have followed [Ruotsin turvallisuus­virasto] MSB's recommendations and acquired a so-called crisis bag, but it may be needed in any kind of accident.”

“I haven't really changed my behavior or my point of view as a result of the recent discussions. We have had a crisis bag for several years. We got it when MSB sent a letter to Swedish citizens. However, I am aware of what is being said. I make sure that there is room at home for, for example, four days.”

“I work in health care and about half a year ago I received a letter stating that I will work in a place designated by the state if war comes.”

Sofia Ekholm, Stockholm

Sofia Ekholm thinks that war may come to Sweden.

“I definitely believe that war can come to Sweden. It certainly seems scary, but considering what is happening in the world, war in Sweden does not seem impossible. I think that's a good thing to keep in mind.”

“I'm not very worried or shocked about the discussions because I think it's true. I don't think the probability is very high, but it's still possible.”

“I haven't started to acquire home equity. Rather, I'm starting to think that I should get one.”

Jonas Kempe, Stockholm

According to Jonas Kempe, the possibility of war has affected thoughts about, for example, where you can travel.

“My short answer is yes. I think that can happen and the situation is threatening from that point of view. However, I hope that the probability is on the side that there will be no war. Percentage-wise, I think there is a greater chance that there will be no war”

“The possibility of war has influenced my thinking, for example, in terms of where and how to travel, what kind of consequences it has and what to prepare for. The general social debate is also more tense than before.”

“I've changed my way of thinking, but I haven't accumulated a home equity. However, I have thought that it might be good to be like that.”

“I belong to the category that thinks that knowledge is a good thing. I think it is good to say that war is also possible in Sweden. People can then decide for themselves how they react to this information.”

Ivar Hof, Stockholm

Ivar Hof does not believe that war will come to Sweden, but still considers it possible.

“I don't think war can come to Sweden.”

“I think the tone of the speech has been quite harsh. It almost feels like war is coming now and everyone has to have their weapons ready in hand. People are worried. Some people in my class have saved up for a home. I haven't, but I've thought about it.”

“Of course, it's always possible that war will come, but I don't think it will.”

Wilmer Larsson, Stockholm

According to Wilmer Larsson, the image of a threat is painted in Sweden as stronger than it actually is.

“I don't think that war can come to Sweden. The speeches feel a bit like political theater. The threat image is painted a little stronger than it really is. Of course, the war has also become closer in thoughts because of, for example, Ukraine, and the world situation in general now feels more unstable than before.”

Elin Norlund, Turku

Elin Norlund was frightened by the talk about the possibility of war.

“I certainly hope that there will be no war in Sweden. Obviously, it's scary. I got scared and I know my friends got scared too when it hit the headlines. After a few days, we didn't think about it as much. The ministers also received criticism because they had spoken about the matter in such a harsh tone. However, it is clear that there is concern about it. Considering the situation in the world and Ukraine, the atmosphere is tense.”

“I'm worried, but I'm not prepared. He might be worried about that for a while, but then he goes on with his life.”

“I find it difficult to think that one should somehow mentally prepare for war. I don't think it's possible if you've never experienced it before. It would certainly be good if you knew more about what you can and must do if war comes.”

Rosalia Tapia, Stockholm

Rosalia Tapia thinks that it is good to be prepared for a possible war as well.

“I think you can't know that. However, it is good to be prepared for any situation. I am mentally prepared. You never know, but I try to think positively.”

“We are from Peru, so we always have home stock, rice, sugar and other food ingredients, we always buy extra. Peru doesn't have the same financial stability as here, so you always have to be prepared for the fact that you may not get as much salary the next month. It's easier if there's always a little extra at home.”

Marlene Janampa, Turku

Marlene Janampa prepares for the future, although she believes that war cannot come to Sweden.

“I don't think war can come to Sweden. I thought so for a while, but not anymore. Although I don't think there will be a war, we can still prepare for the future. However, I know people who think that war is really coming and feel desperate.”