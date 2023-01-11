Sweden | Metal band Sabaton at risk of losing award due to bassist’s old comments about Crimea

Bassist Pär Sundström said in an interview in 2016 that before the forced union with Russia, the Crimean peninsula was rather occupied by Ukraine, because its inhabitants have always felt themselves to be Russian.

From military history the Swedish metal band Sabaton, which draws on its subject, may lose the public education award it received, because the band’s bassist praised Russia’s occupation of the Crimean peninsula in a magazine interview he gave in 2016.

Bassist Pär Sundström said in an interview with Sweden Rock Magazine, among other things, that before the forced union with Russia, the Crimean peninsula was rather occupied by Ukraine, because its inhabitants have always felt themselves to be Russian.

He also said that Sevastopol in Crimea’s “future outlook is completely opposite to what we see here at home [länsimaissa] may have been tricked into believing”.

In 2015, Sabaton played a gig in Crimea, which attracted a lot of negative attention even then.

The sabbath received the public education award on Tuesday, among other things, because it was considered to present historical events in a neutral and correct way in its record The War to End All Wars, which was released last year and describes the First World War.

According to the association Vetenskap och Folkbildning, which awarded the award, the album is suitable for increasing interest in history and its events.

Now Vetenskap och Folkbildning told the Swedish for SVTthat the association had not previously been aware of Sundström’s interview and that the association will have to reconsider the award.