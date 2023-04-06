Sweden | Media: Two men were shot near a metro station in Stockholm

The police are investigating the shooting as attempted murder.

Two a man was shot in southern Stockholm near the Skärholmen metro station on Wednesday evening, reports include Dagens Nyheter, SVT and Expressen.

The police were alerted to the scene at 20:12 local time. The patrols that arrived at the scene did not immediately find the perpetrator or perpetrators.

According to the information received by the police, several shots have been fired near the metro station. Patrols found two men with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Stockholm police spokesman Daniel Wikdahl told SVT that there could be several shooters.

“However, it is too early to say for sure. We have closed the roads leading to the metro station and we are working with several patrols to clarify the situation,” said Wikdahl.

The 30-year-old injured man was taken to the hospital. A 55-year-old man who was slightly injured was also transported to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. According to the police, the less injured of the men had called for help.

The police did not immediately know if there was any connection between the injured.

According to the police, the events are being investigated as attempted murder.