Sweden | Media: Three school children injured after receiving injuries from a sharp weapon in Eskilstuna

School children is suspected of having injuries caused by a bladed weapon in Eskilstuna, Sweden. Among other things, a Swede tells about it television channel TV4.

The police confirmed that at least three people have been hospitalized. According to TV4, those taken to treatment would be schoolchildren with injuries from a sharp weapon.

A large police operation is underway in the area. Also Swedish public broadcasting company SVT tells about a police operation. According to SVT, the alarm about the incident came after 1 pm local time.

Police report the incident as an “attempted murder”, says SVT. So it is a suspected serious crime. According to the police, at least it’s not a shooting, TV4 says.

So far, there is no information about the suspect. No one has been arrested for the incident.

The principal of the school did not immediately tell TV4 the details of what happened, because according to him, the information was still very limited.

However, according to the principal, the situation would not have happened at the school, but somewhere else where the school’s students would have been. According to SVT, the schoolchildren were celebrating some kind of theme day.

