Sweden | Media: A policeman was stabbed in front of the police station in Norrköping, the bomb squad is investigating the station

The case is being investigated as attempted murder. The police bomb squad is still investigating the police station for possible explosives.

Male is suspected of having stabbed a police officer on Monday afternoon in front of the Norrköping police station in Sweden. The police stopped the suspect by shooting at him.

Among other things, the iltäpäivälehti tell about it AftonbladetSwedish public radio SVT and a local newspaper Norrköpings Tidningar (NT). According to Aftonbladet, the police shot the suspect in the leg as he tried to escape.

The police received an alert about the incident at 15:49 local time.

According to the Swedish media, both the police officer injured in the stabbing and the suspect are in the hospital. Police spokesman Sara Walthers told the NT at 9:00 p.m. that the injured police officer underwent surgery and was in a stable condition.

The police are investigating the case as attempted murder.

The police representative Johnny Gustafsson confirmed at 9:00 p.m. that the police department’s premises were still cordoned off and that the bomb squad was checking the property for possible explosives.

Gustafsson told NT that the suspect may have left something at the police station, the origin of which the police had no idea.

“We want experts to check the premises so that we don’t do something that we might regret later,” said Gustafsson.