Sweden | Media: A couple suspected of being Russian spies owned an apartment next door to several spies

Investigations by Bellingcat, DN and VG revealed that the couple owned an apartment in the same building as the person who poisoned Sergei Skripal.

in Stockholm The Russian couple arrested on Tuesday owns an apartment in Moscow next door to several spies.

The matter was revealed by a network of collaborative investigative journalism Bellingcata Swedish magazine Dagens Nyheter and a Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.

The husband of the couple is suspected of illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and aggravated illegal intelligence activities against a foreign state. The woman is suspected of aiding and abetting her husband’s crimes.

The alleged crimes started in 2013.

According to media reports, the suspected crimes took place through the couple’s business contacts.

Bellincat’s, according to research by DN and VG, the couple owned an apartment in Moscow between 1999 and 2015. It is unclear if the couple lived in the apartment during that time.

In the years 2015-2019, the apartment has been owned by the couple’s daughter.

The apartment is located in the same building as an officer of the Russian military intelligence GRU Denis Sergeev housing. Bellingcat has revealed that he was involved Sergei Skripal poisoning in Britain in 2018.

According to Bellingcat, the commander of GRU unit 29155, which led the poisoning operation and other murders, also lived in the same building, General Andrei Averyanov.

In addition, the couple’s apartment is located within walking distance of a building identified as GRU’s academy. Also lived in this building last month in Norway exposed suspected Russian spy.