Sweden match | Topi Raitanen would have favored to run in Belgium as an alternative of Sweden: “It wasn’t value going to struggle”

Raitanen ran for a 5,000-meter victory, and two Swedes had been disqualified.

Topi Raitanen determined for Finland to win the match two years in the past in Ratina, when he defeated Sweden in a fierce 1,500-meter finals Kalle Berglundin.

On Saturday, Raitanen received the nationwide match by 5,000 meters. Iron ultimate Puri to the Swedes and Raitanen was in a position to air his victory in peace on the finish.

Did you keep in mind recollections from two years in the past?

“Not simply. Then I did not have time to blink. Now you can ski in peace, ”Raitanen mentioned.

Raitanen’s profitable time of 14.13.52 is his document and the home high consequence.

On the observe had in thoughts to race on Sunday in Belgium in a troublesome 5,000m race however didn’t get permission from the federation. The sports activities federation wished its star within the worldwide match.

“We tried just a little to see if I might run in Belgium. Our view was that the federation might demand to compete in a nationwide match with every week and a half discover. They held their floor, so it was not value going to struggle, ”Raitanen mentioned.

The nationwide match is a contract competitors for the Sports activities Federation. An athlete could solely be absent with a medical certificates.

Raitanen was beforehand allowed to skip the Kaleva Video games in mid-August. He competed in Monaco on the identical time and ran a good-looking document of 8.16.57 within the 3,000-meter hurdles. It’s Finland’s third greatest time in obstacles.

“Positive, that Belgian race would have served me higher than this viton viton, however this coming right here was a reciprocal service to the league after I acquired to run in Monaco,” Raitanen defined.

Vitosella occurred and occurred – not pushing, however observe breaks.

Proper after the race, Raitanen notices that Vidar Johansson needs to be deserted as a result of he visited the sector aspect after 3,000 meters.

Finland protested the state of affairs and Johansson, who completed second in his race, was deserted after some time. Beforehand Jonathan Fridolfsson had already been discarded – he too, due to a observe break.

That is how Finland scored 14–5 within the race.