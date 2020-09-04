Sweden match | Not even ten Finnish championships and 240 kilos from the bench are enough for Eero Ahola – the listener’s goals are much higher: “I know I have the potential to push shockingly far”

The ball fear of Pori Athletics wants to be at the top of his career during the Paris Olympics in 2024. Over the weekend, he will push in the Swedish national match.

Three I guess it could be called quite a button success through SM gold, but Eero to Ahola it is not enough.

In any case, the results of the season show that the men’s ball-throwing scepter has moved from Kankaanpää to Pori in Finland. Arttu Kangas Ahola, who left behind with profit strips, assures that the change is permanent.