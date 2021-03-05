Sweden Man suspected of seven assassination attempts in Vetlanda denied deeds in court – “I have done nothing”

The 22-year-old man is suspected of seven attempted murders that took place in the central town of Vetlanda in southern Sweden on Wednesday.

Vetlanda

Sweden The case of a 22-year-old man suspected of being shocked by seven blood offenses began on Friday in Eksjö District Court.

The man is suspected of seven attempted murders that took place in the center of small southern Swedish Vetlanda on Wednesday.

The court decided to arrest the man on suspicion of probable cause.

At trial, the man denied having committed any crimes, tell the Swedish media.

“I haven’t done anything,” the man had said, according to Dagens Nyheter, which followed the reading.

The hearing was resumed in camera after a short public session.

Prosecutor Adam Rullman according to this wound, there is no indication that the suspects had a terrorist motive, but the police still continue to investigate the terrorist motive.

Wednesday blood work has deeply shocked the small Vetlanda of about 13,000 inhabitants.

The suspect injured seven men in a situation that began on Wednesday at about 3 p.m. Three victims suffered life-threatening injuries, but on Thursday, health officials said none of the victims were in a life-threatening condition.

In the arrest situation, the police shot the suspect in the leg, and according to Swedish media, the suspect arrived at the court with limping.

The suspect has moved to Sweden from Afghanistan in 2016. It has previously been reported that he would have moved to Sweden in 2018, but according to more detailed information, he received a temporary residence permit in 2017. He last applied for an extension of his residence permit in November 2020, but the application is still pending.