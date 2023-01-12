The largest amount of rare earth metals in Europe has been found in Sweden, says mining company LKAB. These raw materials, which European countries now mainly get from China, are needed for electric cars, batteries, solar panels and wind turbines.

This makes them ‘crucial for the transition to a sustainable economy’, emphasizes Swedish energy minister Ebba Busch. The exact size of the mineral resources in Kiruna in northern Sweden is not yet clear, but according to LKAB it concerns at least one million tons of ore. This means that Sweden can meet a significant part of future European demand, says LKAB CEO Jan Moström.

“This is the largest known reserve of rare earths in our part of the world, and could become an important building block for the production of essential raw materials critical to the green transition,” the LKAB chief executive said in a statement. press release.

Swedish energy minister Ebba Busch with Jan Mostrom, CEO of mining company LKAB. © via REUTERS



There are currently no rare earth metals mined in Europe. China dominates the market. The European Commission expects demand for the raw materials to increase at least fivefold by 2030.

The extraction of the rare minerals, so-called REEs, is in danger of being halted because it takes a long time to obtain a permit. LKAB thinks it will be ready within a few years, but according to Moström, a permit can easily take ten to fifteen years. The EU has also been insisting for some time on speeding up these procedures.

The discovery happened in Kiruna, in the far north of Sweden:





