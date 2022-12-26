Sweden | Major investor Christer Gardell: Sweden must join the euro

According to Gardell, the idea that a weak currency benefits exports no longer works today.

Swedish should give up the krona and introduce the euro, says a Swedish investor Christer Gardell. A Swedish newspaper tells about it Svenska Dagbladet.

Gardell is the founder and CEO of the investment company Cevian Capital. He is one of Nordea’s significant shareholders and also sits on the board of the Finnish Metso Outotec.

In an interview with SvD, Gardell describes the crown in rather harsh terms.

“The krone is a crap currency,” Gardell says to the magazine.

Gardell has previously been known as an opponent of the euro. He opposed joining the single currency in the 2003 referendum.

Gardell says that he came to the conclusion that the krona is too small, and therefore there is too little liquidity in the Swedish currency market. According to Gardell, this leads to the fact that the Swedish market is seen as an investment risk.

SvD writes that keeping one’s own currency is often justified in Sweden by the fact that it works “like an airbag”. When the krona is weak, it makes Swedish goods and services cheaper and thus helps Swedish companies compete in the world market.

According to Gardell, this way of thinking worked 20-30 years ago, but not anymore.

“Back then, the products were manufactured here, and they were transported by ship to the world. Today, there are factories all over the world,” Gardell tells the magazine.