Sweden | Lund train station is on fire, there are bomb technicians

According to the police, no one was injured in the fire. Rescue operations are underway.

in Sweden Lund Central Station is on fire, tell Swedish media.

The fire is suspected to be arson, says the Swedish police release. According to it, the fire started in the cafe located at the station.

According to the police, no one was injured in the fire. Rescue operations are underway.

Rescue authorities according to the report, the fire has spread from the cafe to the roof structures of the station. The alarm about the fire came at around 4:30 Swedish time on Friday morning.

“The fire is out of control”, the rescuer on the spot Håkan Månsson says to Aftonbladet.

There are bomb technicians there, says SVT.

Local residents heard an explosion on the spot before the fire, reports Swedish public radio SVT, among others.

“I woke up to a strong explosion. I knew right away that it wasn’t fireworks,” says a resident near the station Camilla Bjerke told the media.

Lund is located in Skåne county in southern Sweden, about 20 kilometers from Malmö. The fire causes changes to the train and bus traffic passing through Lund, says Skånetrafiken.