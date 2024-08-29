Thursday, August 29, 2024
Sweden | Lightning struck the soccer field, eight people were taken to the hospital

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 29, 2024
in World Europe
0
Sweden | Lightning struck the soccer field, eight people were taken to the hospital
Lightning struck the football field during practice in Lidingö on the outskirts of Stockholm.

At least eight people have been taken to the hospital after lightning struck the football field during training on Thursday evening in Lidingö on the outskirts of Stockholm in Sweden, says Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

According to initial information, two of those hospitalized lost consciousness, the newspaper says. Several of the injured are teenagers. In the situation, the players had sought shelter from the rain at the edge of the field at the base of the trees, when lightning had struck one of the trees.

The sound was described as the thud of a bomb. According to Aftonbladet, several ambulances, rescue helicopters, police and the fire department were called to the scene.

