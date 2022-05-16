The Prime Minister of Armenia and the Presidents of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan together with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin. / afp

Sweden on Monday gave new impetus to its goal of joining NATO, announcing its formal intention to become a candidate country to join the Alliance. The step taken by the Government of Stockholm, a day after Finland also made the same request official, is a consequence of the Russian invasion in Ukraine and has raised blisters in the Kremlin.

The president, Vladimir Putin, seems to remain hopeful that he can dissuade the two Nordic countries that their accession will bring them nothing good. Warnings from Moscow in this regard occur almost daily. This Monday it was launched by Putin himself during a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

“Russia has no problems with these states -Finland and Sweden-, so its possible accession” to NATO does not represent a direct threat to Russia, the Russian president told his colleagues from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. “But the expansion of the Alliance military infrastructure in those territories will certainly provoke our response,” he warned.

In his words, the response measures “will depend on the threats to our security that arise” after the integration of Finland and Sweden into NATO, whose expansion, he added, “is a completely artificially created problem.” Putin further stated that the Atlantic Alliance “is an instrument of US foreign policy and it implements it quite persistently, skillfully and very aggressively.” In his opinion, “all this is aggravating the already difficult international security situation.” And he reiterated his hackneyed argument that “Nazi extremists” are part of the Ukraine leadership.

The Kremlin’s response came shortly after Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and the country’s President Sauli Niinistö made their application for NATO membership official on Sunday. And that this Monday at a press conference with the leader of the opposition Moderate Party, Ulf Kristersson, the Swedish ‘premier’, Magdalena Andersson, highlighted that the country “is leaving an era to enter a new one.”

The Stockholm text details that the request is subject to NATO not deploying nuclear weapons or permanent bases on its territory, in a decision it describes as “historic.” And that it is, because both countries have spent decades dedicated to a neutrality that began to fade with the invasion of Ukraine. An offensive that Putin also justified in his rapprochement with NATO and his political, diplomatic and military support for the Ukrainian government.

“The situation has worsened”



For the Swedish Foreign Minister, Ann Linde, the security situation “has worsened for Sweden and for Europe as a whole.” Finland shares a border of more than 1,300 kilometers with Russia and a history with several convulsive episodes.

The Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, has been in favor of the joint candidacy of the two countries. “If they decide to apply, it will be a historic moment. Their accession would enhance our shared security, demonstrate NATO’s open-door policy and that aggression is not worth it,” he said. The decisive green light will still take several months. It requires the approval of the thirty allies of the organization (in their respective national parliaments).

Turkey is the only country that has expressed reluctance. This Monday its president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, insisted again that “we will not say ‘yes’ to those (countries) that apply sanctions to Turkey to enter NATO.” And he stressed that Sweden and Finland are home to “terrorist” organizations, referring to different Kurdish groups.