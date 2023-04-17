Sweden hosts from this Monday the largest military maneuvers in its territory in a quarter of a century, exercises that will bring together more than 26,000 military personnel from 14 countries, including several NATO members.

The maneuvers, named Aurora 23, will last until May 11will take place mainly in the south of the country and on the Baltic island of Gotland and include exercises by land, sea and air.

The aim of the exercises, planned for months, is to repel the hypothetical armed attack of a “foreign power”reported the Ministry of Defense. Activities will focus on the south and north of Sweden and on the strategically important island of Gotland.

“They are some Important maneuvers for the defensive capacity of Sweden“, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Micael Bydén, told the public broadcaster Radio Sweden today.

Also participating are the United States, the United Kingdom, Finland, Poland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Denmark, Austria, Germany, and France. most members of NATO.

Aurora 23 takes place while Sweden continues negotiations to complete its entry into NATO.

After two centuries of neutrality and military non-alignment, Sweden, together with its neighbor Finland, announced its intention to join NATO in May 2022, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But while Finland managed to become NATO’s 31st member on April 4, the Swedish candidacy continues to encounter opposition.

New members must be unanimously ratified by all the countries of the alliance, and Sweden still faces opposition from Turkey and Hungary.

The Turkish government reproaches Sweden for its refusal to extradite dozens of suspects whom President Recep Tayyip Erdogan links to a failed coup attempt in 2016 and to the Kurdish independence movement.

