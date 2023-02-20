Sweden | King Kaarle Kusta’s surgery was successful

The king is doing well, says the court.

Swedish king Kaarle Kustaan Monday’s heart operation went well, informs the Swedish Court.

“Everything went as planned and the king is doing well,” says Hovi and thanks the king for the support he received.

Earlier, the Swedish media reported that it was an examination of the heart area. The court does not elaborate on the reason for the king’s surgery.

Because of the surgery, the king’s planned spending has been canceled until March 3.

76-year-old Kaarle Kustaa has been the king of Sweden since 1973.