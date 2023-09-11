A Swedish court has sentenced a 57-year-old Norwegian man to 3 and a half years in prison on charges of fraud and forgery of documents for keeping his dead partner, also Norwegian, in the freezer and collecting her pension. The Warmland District Court said the man, who was not named, was convicted of, among other things, counts of serious breach of civil liberties, serious fraud and forgery of documents. The man told investigators he placed the woman in a freezer after finding her dead in their home. The two lived in Arjang, about 340 kilometers west of Stockholm. According to the court, the man had stored the body in the freezer which he also used to store food. Investigators found the woman’s body in the freezer in March, following a tip. The man had told relatives and friends that her partner was still alive.

In a statement, the court said the man covered up the woman’s death to obtain his pension from neighboring Norway and a tax refund relating to his deceased partner, hence the fraud conviction. According to the accusation, the man carried out a “systematic” fraud for approximately 1.3 million crowns, approximately 109 thousand euros. Regarding the falsification of documents, according to the court, the man carried out ownership changes and vehicle registrations under the name of the deceased.