The Swedish Security Service on Sunday kept the terrorist threat in the country at a high level.

The Security Service added, in a statement, that its assessment of the level of terrorist threat remains stable at level four on a five-point scale since it was raised last year.

He explained that his annual assessment shows that the country is still a target.

“The threat comes from individuals acting individually and from groups that could be under the control of external parties,” he said.

In August 2023, Sweden raised its security alert level.