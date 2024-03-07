MWith Sweden and Finland joining NATO, the Baltic Sea is now surrounded almost exclusively by members of the defense alliance. Will this become a “NATO sea”, as is often said at the moment? No, says Sweden's naval chief Rear Admiral Ewa Skoog Haslum to the FAZ: “To call the Baltic Sea a NATO sea is wrong and dangerous.”

Wrong because Russia is forced to use the Baltic Sea to transport goods and to supply the Königsberg enclave. Russia will therefore actively defend its position and demonstrate its right to use the sea, says Haslum. “The term is also dangerous because it leads us to assume that the Baltic Sea is safe, that shipping and military transport can be carried out without any problems and that military resources can be used elsewhere,” says Haslum.

The strength of Russia's Baltic fleet has declined significantly in recent years. This has to do with losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine, but above all with a lack of financing. “It was surprising to see that Russia had not maintained its investments in the Baltic Fleet over the years,” said Kjell Engelbrekt, a professor at the Swedish Defense University. “The explanation was the war of aggression against Ukraine. Most of the investments were therefore made in the land forces over a long time in advance.” The Baltic Sea was of secondary importance for the Russians. “Apparently Russia did not assume that Finland and Sweden would join NATO,” said Engelbrekt.

During the Cold War, the Baltic Fleet had more than 90 submarines. Today it is still a submarine, and there are still about a handful of large surface combat ships alongside a few dozen smaller coastal and patrol combat ships. In contrast, there is a much larger number of ships from Finland, the Baltic states, Poland, Sweden, Germany, Denmark and Norway. It is therefore unlikely that Russia will be able to dominate the region, let alone penetrate the North Atlantic through the Danish shipping lanes.







Königsberg as the spearhead of Russia

Rather, realistic scenarios include small amphibious attacks by Russia to occupy strategic islands, as well as a threat to NATO supply lines for the Baltic states or Finland. Although Finland has a large army, the navy is quite weak and the country has no submarines. Sweden's navy, on the other hand, is considered small but well-equipped and powerful, especially under water. The four Swedish submarines are capable of operating in shallow coastal waters. Sweden's navy has a wide range of capabilities, including marines, mine countermeasure ships, corvettes and submarines, says Rear Admiral Haslum. “Our problem is numbers, we don’t have enough of each type.”



Sweden's navy will be a great support for the other NATO partners in the Baltic Sea region, especially in view of its extremely good knowledge of the region, says researcher Engelbrekt. In his view, the Baltic Sea will be a “NATO sea” in the future when it comes to questions of surveillance and information. In terms of security policy, however, the term does not apply, after all, with Königsberg, Russia has a kind of spearhead in the region with a focus on the Scandinavian Peninsula.

Hybrid attacks on shipping feared

Sweden's navy now needs to change its focus, says Håkan Edström, a lieutenant colonel in the Swedish army and researcher at the Swedish Defense University. “Within NATO, Sweden is no longer concerned with stopping Russia in Danish waters or on its own west coast, but in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland.” Sweden can guarantee this together with Finland and Poland. This is an opportunity for the other NATO partners. Ultimately, it will enable the German and Danish navies to shift their focus away from the Baltic Sea to the North Sea and the North Atlantic, says Edström. This makes the Arctic even more important for Russia.







In the event of an all-out war, Russia's strategic position in the Baltic Sea would actually be difficult, says Rear Admiral Haslum. “But the sea will always be contested, and there are many scenarios outside of a large-scale war.” In Finland in particular, there are currently fears of hybrid attacks on shipping, for example. As a result of the Russian war of aggression, Finland has become a kind of island. Around 95 percent of foreign trade now goes via the Baltic Sea.

Haslum: Monitor ships better

In the past two years, the Baltic Sea has also been the scene of repeated attacks on critical infrastructure, such as the Nord Stream pipelines, an Estonian-Finnish gas pipeline and data cables. Recently, there have been almost daily disruptions to GPS signals in the region, for which Russia is blamed. This is a great danger for shipping and aviation.

It is virtually impossible to monitor the underwater infrastructure as a whole, says Sweden's naval chief Haslum. In this context, she recently warned of attacks on ferries in the Baltic Sea. “I often think about how strict airport controls are compared to controls at sea. “Imagine that a terrorist attack occurs on board a ferry with thousands of passengers, what consequences would that have, including in the long term, for the entire industry,” said Haslum. It is necessary to better monitor ships in the Baltic Sea.