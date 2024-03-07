Sweden joined NATO this Thursday, March 7, two years after the Russian invasion of Ukraine forced it to rethink its national security policy and conclude that the alliance's support was the best guarantee for the Scandinavian nation. The accession marks a turning point after Sweden eschewed military alliances and adopted a neutral stance in times of war for more than 200 years. How does the panorama change?

The Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, delivered this Thursday, March 7, the final documentation to the US Governmentthe last step in a long process to gain the support of all members to join NATO.

“Good things take a long time to come,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken upon receiving Sweden's accession documents to NATO from Kristersson.

Blinken said “everything changed” after Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, citing polls showing a massive shift in Swedish public opinion on joining NATO.

“The Swedes realized something very profound: If Putin was willing to try to wipe a neighbor off the map, then he might as well not stop there,” Blinken said.

For the NATO, the accessions of Sweden and Finland – which shares a 1,340 km border with Russia – are the most important additions in decades. It is also a blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has sought to prevent any further strengthening of the alliance.

“Today is a truly historic day. Sweden is now a member of NATO,” Kristersson declared. “We will defend freedom together with the countries closest to us, both in terms of geography, culture and values.”

Thus, Sweden will benefit from the alliance's common defense guaranteeaccording to which an attack against one member is considered an attack against all.

US President Joe Biden welcomed Sweden this way: “Today I am honored to welcome Sweden as NATO's 32nd ally. 75 years ago, when NATO was created, President Truman said that the Alliance would “create a shield against aggression and the fear of aggression.” That shield – and transatlantic security – is stronger than ever.”

Hakan Yucel, 54, an IT worker in the Swedish capital, referred to the accession:

“Before we were away and we felt a little bit alone… I think the threat from Russia is going to be much less now.”

The Nordic country would add state-of-the-art submarines and a sizeable fleet of domestically produced Gripen fighters to NATO forces and would be a crucial link between the Atlantic and the Baltic.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson during his country's official entry ceremony into NATO at the US Department of State in Washington on March 7, 2024. © AFP – Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Russia has threatened to take unspecified “political and military-technical measures” in response to Sweden's decision.

“Joining NATO is like buying insurance, at least as long as the United States is willing to be the insurance provider,” said Barbara Kunz, a researcher at the defense think tank SIPRI.

Although Stockholm has been moving closer to NATO over the last two decades, The accession marks a clear break with the past, when for more than 200 years Sweden avoided military alliances and adopted a neutral stance in times of war.

After the Second World War, she built an international reputation as a defender of human rights and, since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, successive governments have cut military spending.

In 2021, its Ministry of Defense rejected membership in NATO, but a few months later the social democratic government of the time requested it, along with its neighbor Finland.

“I suppose that [Suecia] I had to take a stand and I'm glad I did and that NATO is protecting us, because tension with Russia has been rising for a couple of years,” said Carl Fredrik Aspegren, 28, a student in Stockholm.

While Finland joined the alliance last year, Sweden was made to waitsince Turkey and Hungary, which maintain cordial relations with Russia, delayed the ratification of Swedish accession.

Türkiye approved Sweden's request in January.

Hungary delayed its decision on Sweden's accession until Kristersson made a goodwill visit to Budapestt on February 23, in which both countries agreed on a deal on fighter jets.